Good Samaritans help rescue two swimmers from Milford waters

MIFLORD, CT (WFSB ) — Fire officials are crediting two kayakers for helping save two people that were drowning.

Around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, the current near Silver Sands State Park had pushed two swimmers, both around 20 years old, far from the main shore.

Their father immediately called 911, saying that his children were in distress and needed immediate assistance.

As units rushed to the scene, two nearby kayakers heard the swimmers’ pleas for help and came to their aid, providing them with the flotation devices that they had on until help arrived.

One of the swimmers was transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation.

“The Milford Fire Department wishes to recognize these two kayakers who came to the swimmers’ aid for playing an integral role in the rescue of the swimmers,” officials with the Milford Fire Department said in a statement.

