Family to continue Halloween tradition with COVID-19 precautions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — For the majority of people, this will be the first Halloween they’ve spent in a pandemic.

Keeping safety in mind, Jim Mains and his family have made adjustments to their usual Halloween celebrations so that ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’ can continue. Mains has put into place safety precautions and is following COVID-19 guidelines for the holiday.

“At first, we didn’t really think about how we would handle COVID this year and decorating, but we decided that we really should do it, and working with our neighbors, we decided we should go big just for the kids and the families who have really just been stuck at home the past year,” Mains said.

The family has been decorating their home since 2012. This year, they’ve added some new things like giant skeletons.

“These guys are amazing and they pretty much ran out, we had to pick these up in August and we were pretty lucky to get four of them,” Mains said.

The most popular addition is the 20-foot-long Witch Candy Tube. It helps to deliver candy to trick or treaters safely on Halloween night.

“You start from the top and then it slides down and people get it,” Remin Mains, Jim’s four-year-old son, said. He and the other kids can’t get enough of it.

“And we painted it black and added a witch because we thought it would just be a cool different vibe,” Mains said.

He said they will have performers there on Halloween night, but they will be separated from families for everyone’s safety. He also said that those waiting in line for candy will be socially distanced.

“We’re gonna have stripes, basically, like what you’d see in a super market so families can stay spaced while they’re in line to get to the house,” Mains said.

Halloween will look different, but Mains is confident that what they’re planning and the decorations they have will give families something to smile about.

“Especially this year, of all years, it’s really worth it to give people some normalcy and something constant they’ve had in years past,” Mains said.

There will be a drive by Halloween Trick-Or-Treating event on Oct. 30 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and a socially distanced regular Trick-or-Treating event on Oct. 31 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. The address is 4616 NW Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA.

