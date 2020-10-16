Woman gave meth to 13-year-old and then sexually assaulted her, charges allege

National/World

FLORISSANT, MO (KMOV) — A 22-year-old woman is accused of giving a young teen drugs before sexually assaulting her.

Charges allege Samantha Jessa provided meth to the 13-year-old girl and then assaulted her. This went on between January and August of this year.

Charges show Jessa lives in Florissant. She was charged with one count of statutory sodomy. Prosecutors, however, did not say where the alleged crime occurred.

