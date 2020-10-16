Water main break sends thousands of gallons of water into Columbia River HS

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) — A water main break sent thousands of gallons of water into Columbia River High School early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Clark County Fire District 6 firefighters were called out to the water main break that occurred right in front of the high school, located at 800 Northwest 99th Street.

The break occurred in an eight inch line that is estimated to carry 1,600 gallons of water per minute, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to locate both valves in the looped system and shut off the water.

The damage to the school is expected to be minimal, according to officials.

Officials said this is the second water main break in roughly a year in the same general area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.