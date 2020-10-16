Teacher decapitated in Paris suburb, France’s anti-terror prosecutor says

National/World

A man decapitated a middle school teacher in a suburb of Paris on Friday afternoon and was later shot dead by police, France’s anti-terror prosecutor told CNN.

The victim’s body was found in Éragny-sur-Oise, north-west of the French capital, the prosecutor’s office said.

Police have provided few other details about the attacker, the victim or the incident, which is being investigated by a prosecutor from the country’s anti-terror unit.

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the town following an emergency meeting at the interior ministry, the Elysée Palace told CNN.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmamin said on Twitter that he was “keeping himself directly informed” of the situation “from the crisis room (he) had opened, in liaison with the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister.”

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer described the attack as a “despicable assassination of one of its servants, a teacher,” and said his thoughts were with the family of the victim.