Infant mostly brain-dead, father accused of shaking son

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A Portland teenager was in court Thursday on charges related to shaking his infant son who is now on life-support in the hospital.

Isaiah Hill, 19, faces charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment after prosecutors said he admitted to squeezing, shaking and dropping his 8-month-old son, Milo Hill.

According to court documents, doctors said Milo “suffered profuse brain injury” and is “neurologically devastated.”

Milo’s mother, 18-year-old Hailey Raney spoke to FOX 12 via FaceTime from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

“He had a stroke that affected both sides of his brain, so three-fourths of his brain is dead,” Raney said on Thursday.

“Just last night I had to make a decision of (doctors) doing an invasive procedure where they drill a hole through the skull, through the brain and they put a plastic tube in that helps drain fluid out,” Raney added.

Raney said it is unclear if her son will survive and what his life would be like if he did.

“It’s just really time now, if he’s going to wake up and if not, he will pass,” Raney said.

Court records reveal that Hill first told police he tripped over a dog while carrying his son and then fell on top of Milo.

Raney said her ex-boyfriend, who she broke up with this summer, told her the same story.

Raney said she and Hill split care for Milo and that Hill has his son three days a week.

Raney said she was on the way to her son Saturday when Hill told her he accidentally dropped Milo and that the baby wasn’t doing well.

Raney told FOX 12 she ran to Hill’s home and called 911.

“Immediately when I saw my son, he was not okay,” Raney said. “His eyes were rolled back to his head, lips were already purple. He was moving but it wasn’t normal baby movement and he was making a very loud grunting noise.”

Raney said she first believed Hill’s story, until doctors told her it didn’t add up.

In the hospital, the parents were told Milo’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall and they believed the baby had been abused.

“That’s when I just had this gut feeling something wasn’t right,” Raney said.

The last few days have been devastating for the young mother who said her baby boy had just started saying “mama” and was learning to crawl.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” Raney said. “I got pregnant with him 5 days before I turned 17 and after he was born I had him all the time.”

“I’m 18 now, but I’m a first-time parent, I’m still young so it’s really hard,” Raney added.

When asked to describe little Milo before his injuries, Raney said, “He was just the happiest baby ever. He was all smiles. He loved everybody and anybody.”

“All I’ve ever wanted was a little boy,” Raney said.

