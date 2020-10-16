Idaho Falls area high schools race for bragging rights at City

National/World

ISDAHO FALLS, ID (East Idaho News) — Cross country runners from the five Bonneville County high schools competed in the annual City/County Cross Country Meet on Thursday afternoon.

The course covered 5,000 meters around Snake River Landing. The Skyline Grizzlies girls team took control early on, dominating the race. With a time of 18:50, Grizzlies Nelah Roberts took first place. Her team followed right behind scoring 23 points, beating Idaho Falls High School.

In the boy’s race, Idaho Falls Tigers runner Luke Athay came in first with a time of 16:31. The win however was not enough to keep the Skyline boys team edging out Idaho Falls by a single point. Skyline scored a 29 with Idaho Falls a 30.

The City/County race comes the week before Idaho Falls school’s head to the District Championship races. The top runners at many of the schools took Thursday off in preparation for the race that qualifies runners and teams for the State Championships.

