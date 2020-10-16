https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/10/man-shot-at-during-home-invasion-gets-arrested/

National/World

IDAHO FALLS, ID (East Idaho News) — Authorities say a Blackfoot man was shot at when he broke into an Idaho Falls home last Friday.

Police reports show around 1 a.m., an Idaho Falls Police officer was called to investigate an anonymous 911 regarding a disturbance at a home near Vernon Avenue and Wheeler street, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Investigators found a man sitting outside of the house bleeding from his face. The man said his friend, 30-year-old Ruben Hernandez, had kicked in his door and attacked him as a result of a domestic dispute.

He told officers that Hernandez showed up at the home banging on the door after exchanging text messages with him. Ultimately Hernandez forced open the door, busting the frame, police said.

That’s when the victim, who was armed with a rifle, shot at Hernandez but did not hit him.

The victim said the shot did not scare Hernandez away and he continued to charge at him, punching the victim multiple times in the face and head, according to court documents.

The victim said at one point during the attack Hernandez took the rifle and possibly hit him in the head with it.

Idaho Falls Fire Department EMS told the victim he possibly had a broken cheekbone.

Another officer spotted Hernandez in a car driving away from the home. Police pulled him over and took him into custody. According to court documents, police also found a duffle bag with “a large amount of marijuana.”

Hernandez is charged with felony aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor malicious injury to property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Being charged with a crime does not automatically mean someone committed the crime. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hernandez remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

