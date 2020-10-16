Church works to create homes for homeless

National/World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood Street Congregation wants to build low-income housing for the homeless in Asheville.

And there’s no one who knows how important home of your own is quite like Wayne Blackwell.

“Having experienced homelessness myself, and working with people every day who are experiencing homelessness, having a house and a place to lay your head makes a huge impact and it’s a stepping stone to changing your life,” Blackwell said.

The downtown Asheville church, where Wayne now works, is known for its mission to serve homeless people, and now it is looking to build a 41-unit building possibly on Asheland Avenue, although an exact site hasn’t been chosen.

Church officials said they still have a lot of planning and work to do and not much has been set in stone, but they are hopeful for the future.

“The dignity that comes with having your own place to live. You can’t measure that,” Blackwell said.

