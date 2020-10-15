Uptick in violence has city leaders looking for solutions

National/World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A violent weekend and week in Hartford has city officials keeping a close eye on crime.

Over the last five nights, there have been shootings that sent people to the hospital.

Since Friday, one person has died and eight were hurt.

Mayor Luke Bronin said COVID-19 has played a role, but it has been difficult to pinpoint an exact cause as to what’s driving the violence.

The Hartford Police Union, however, said the rise in crime is connected to officers taking a step back.

“This year, it seems like a spike, like out of control now,” said Rev. Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence.

Brown said he can’t point to what’s driving the surge, but believed there were layers to it.

“It’s so much contributing to this violence,” Brown said “You got so many young people that don’t have anything to do. They don’t have food on the table.”

Bronin said the domino effect of COVID-19 could be playing a role.

“We’ve got more officers out there on the street now than in recent memory,” Bronin said.

However, the Hartford Police Union released a statement earlier this week that expressed the opposite.

The union said “Police officers are taking a step back and not proactively patrolling their communities due to the uncertainty and vagueness of the police accountability act.”

The statement went on to say “If police officers are not supported and given the tools needed by the government for which they are employed, crime will continue to rise.”

It came as the city started to assemble a civilian crisis response team to assist people with mental health emergencies.

It also reallocated and reduced 6 percent of the police department’s budget for other city matters.

“The police officers that I know and that I deal with are doing their job,” Brown said. “The only way we can stop the violence, it has to be the people that live here in Hartford.”

Mothers United Against Violence will be holding a vigil and rally on Oct. 21.

It will be held at Dunkin Donuts Park at 5 p.m.

