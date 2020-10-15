Sheetz announces plans to hire more than 3,000 new employees company wide

National/World

ALTOONA, Pa. (WPMT) — Sheetz on Thursday announced plans to hire more than 3,000 employees company wide at its locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The restaurant and convenience store chain said its hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count across its footprint with full-time positions at store locations as well as in the food operations, distribution services, construction and maintenance and corporate departments.

“The health and well-being of our team members and customers continues to be our top priority amid COVID-19,” said Stephanie Doliveira, VP of Human Resources for Sheetz. “As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community. We are grateful for the dedication of our employees who have continued to provide superior customer service during these challenging times.

“In addition, we also want to provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis.”

In response to COVID-19, Sheetz said it has established several safety measures including implementing new cleaning and sanitization protocols, installing plexiglass at registers and Made-to-Order pick up areas, performing employee wellness checks prior to every shift and more.

Sheetz said it has also implemented new innovative technology to promote social distancing including a scan and go app checkout option, curbside pickup, and delivery.

The company said it offers competitive pay and benefits packages, including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, and paid time off.

More than 90 percent of Sheetz store managers are employees who have been promoted within the company, Sheetz said.

Sheetz currently operates over 600 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

