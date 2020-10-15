President Trump contacts McCloskeys ‘semi-frequently,’ attorney says

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Mark and Patricia McCloskey remain in contact with President Trump, their attorney said Wednesday.

“They have spoken with the President,” Joel Schwartz said following the couple’s not-guilty plea Wednesday. “The President contacts them semi-frequently.”

The Central West End couple has gained national attention after pointing guns at protesters in June. They had previously appeared in a virtual campaign event for President Trump and had a primetime speaking role at the Republican National Convention.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were initially charged with felony counts of exhibiting weapons for pointing guns at protestors outside their Central West End home. They have long maintained they were protecting themselves and their property from people hurling threats.

Last week, a grand jury also added a count of tampering with physical evidence for each them. This, News 4 learned, stems from the pistol held by Patricia McCloskey and later turned over to police by attorney Al Watkins.

According to the indictment, “Patricia McCloskey altered a Bryco Arms semi-automatic pistol, with the purpose to impair its verity in the investigation of unlawful use of a weapon that occurred on June 28 on Portland Place, an official investigation, and thereby impaired the obstructed the prosecution of Patricia McCloskey for the crime of unlawful use of a weapon.”

The pair are set to appear in court again on October 28th. Their defense attorney says he will be setting a hearing to argue a motion to disqualify the prosecution on the case. The Circuit Attorney’s Office has argued in court filings that they should not be disqualified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.