Off-duty deputy interprets for deaf crash victim

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — In the right place at the right time.

Multnomah County Corrections Deputy John Plock said a crash unfolded right in front of him last Thursday morning as he was on his way to work in Northeast Portland.

“They collided, and one car actually rolled over about three times and came to rest on its side,” Deputy Plock said.

Plock told FOX 12 he was at Northeast Airport Way and Glenn Widing Drive when a car collided with another car making a left turn.

The off-duty deputy pulled over to help, saying even though one of the vehicles rolled, it looked like both drivers were able to walk away from the crash.

“As I approached, I could see that the driver was gesturing with his hands, and I immediately recognized that he was deaf,” Plock said.

Plock’s 20-year-old son, Caleb, is deaf, so Plock learned American Sign Language as his son grew up. The deputy says because of his immersion in the deaf community, he has a deeper understanding of the struggles people with hearing impairments face.

“Lack of communication really affects deaf people’s access to services and just too basic interaction with their fellow people,” Plock said.

He said the driver seemed grateful that Plock stayed at the scene to help interpret for him while medics did their evaluation.

“Definitely relief, yeah, for sure,” Plock said.

Plock made note that many people ranging in age and race stopped to help at the scene. He says it was something he appreciated seeing during a time of so much division.”I think when people get away from social media, they get face-to-face in real-life situations, people are always there for each other,” Plock said, “and to me, that was a great example of that.”

Plock believes that people who don’t have hearing impairments or know anybody who is deaf may not notice how many deaf people are in their communities. He said you don’t need to know how to sign in order to engage in a conversation or ask if somebody is okay.

Oftentimes, Plock says gesturing and other nonverbal cues, like facial expressions, are enough to communicate.

