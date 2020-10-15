KC Tenants chain themselves to Jackson County Courthouse

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Members of KC Tenants blocked the entrance to the Jackson County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

In tweets, the organization says “every eviction is an act of violence.”

The organization says Jackson County has continued evictions even after a federal moratorium was issued last month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.