DeQuarn Bell faces life in prison for hot curling iron assault

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — DeQuarn Bell, 25, faces life imprisonment after admitting in court that he sexually and physically assaulted a woman with a hot curling iron in 2019.

Bell, from Hopkins, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and a count of promoting prostitution.

On Sept. 9, 2019, a woman called 911 from a gas station to say she had just escaped Bell’s apartment.

She later told investigators that in July of that year, Bell had assaulted her repeatedly with a curling iron, pressing it on several parts of her body, including her face and genitals. The victim says Bell also took her cellphone and car keys, and forced her to stay in the apartment.

It’s possible Bell could be granted parole after serving 30 years. His sentencing date is set for Dec. 4.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.