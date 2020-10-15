Deputy: Alleged Burglar caught red-handed

National/World

MONROE COUTNY, GA (WGCL) — An alert security system and quick responding deputies helped nabbed an alleged burglar red-handed.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, a homeowner called 9-1-1 reporting the homeowner’s security system reportedly captured someone attempting to break into their home.

The incident happened on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at a home on Happy Lane in High Falls.

“Deputies responded immediately, however, the suspect was scared away by deputies. The sheriff’s office searched the area and located the suspect hiding inside a boat at another residence on Happy Lane”, a press release stated.

The alleged suspect, Justin Bradford, 30, was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is facing burglary charges.

