City of Vancouver clears out park homeless camp following concerns from neighbors

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

VANVOUVER, WA (KPTV) — The City of Vancouver has cleared out what was left of a homeless camp that neighbors say had taken over a parking lot at a city park.

Neighbors say that many homeless people had begun living in one of the parking lots at Leverich Park.

“The parking lot was getting so full there I almost couldn’t park,” said Bob Liddle, who lives near the park.

The work began at 8 o’clock Wednesday morning to remove what was left of the homeless camp. The cleanup came about after neighbors took their concerns about the camp to the city.

Some neighbors say at first, they didn’t mind the folks who were living there.

“People camp everywhere along this area, it hasn’t been a big issue. But, around June it exploded and we started noticing a lot of different behaviors around our neighborhood,” said Antionio Buckley.

Buckley said he and his neighbors started finding things like needles around their homes.

“I had a neighbor that she came down here and looked and checked it out, but she said I don’t feel safe,” said Liddle.

So, Buckley and his neighbors decided to work together to take their concerns to the city.

“We figured, we know that they need a place to go and if they’re going to stay here, can we do something about it? Can we regulate it? And if not, what’s the next possibility,” he said.

Four weeks later, the camp is gone. Wednesday afternoon some homeless folks were at the site to clean up their stuff before it was thrown away.

David Williams is homeless and dropped by the site to pick up some things for an elderly friend who was living there.

“My thought is where are they all going to go? You know? Because their homelessness doesn’t just end. It just ended here,” Williams said.

Buckley says he wonders the same thing. He says he hopes the city has a plan for the folks who were living in the park.

“You do feel sorry for those people because now that population is going to be pushed somewhere else and that neighborhood’s going to complain about it and that’s not necessarily a solution in my opinion,” he said.

The City of Vancouver says it spent two weeks doing outreach for the people living in the parking lot. They were encouraged to leave the site voluntarily.

The city says that many of the people have moved to safe sites or were connected to needed resources.

The gate to the parking lot will now remain closed for several days while the site is disinfected, the city said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.