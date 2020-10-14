Woman deals with brain tumor amid COVID

National/World

Fremont, NE (Fremont Tribune) — Katie Duran may have had the slow-growing tumor for years.

Symptoms of the tumor located where the brain meets the spine began gradually.

For months, the busy wife and mother of three hadn’t been able to move her head from side to side. Then she began getting headaches.

“They were getting so bad that it felt like I was having labor contractions in my head,” the Fremont woman said. “But I had thought it was a pinched nerve so I’d gone to a chiropractor.”

The chiropractor recommended six sessions, before considering additional options.

Duran would have more symptoms, which led to an unexpected diagnosis. Hospital stays with no visitors allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic made her situation tougher.

Yet, Duran believe she’s emerged with a stronger faith and even closer relationships.

Duran recalls how her symptoms progressed.

Her arm would feel like it was buzzing — as if she were holding a vibrating cell phone. The feeling spread to her chest.

By the end of June, she couldn’t lift her baby, Cozette, nor could she lift dresses at Black Tie and White Satin, where she works.

“I kept thinking it was stress,” Duran said.

Her doctor ran tests. Bloodwork came back fine, she said.

On June 24, Duran just didn’t feel right. She decided to lie down.

“I just felt out of it — almost out of body — and my leg started twitching and I couldn’t stop it,” she said.

Duran’s husband, Oscar, called her parents, Wayne and Sharon Francis of rural Fremont, to stay with the children, Magnus, 7, London, then 4, and Cozette, 1.

Oscar took Katie to the emergency room, but had to wait in the lobby due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Katie wasn’t passing neurological tests like walking heel to toe in a straight line or touching her finger to her nose.

Scans revealed a mass on her brain, she said. Duran drove his wife to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

By now, it was about 2 a.m. Due to COVID, Duran spent the entire night in the parking lot, while his claustrophobic wife was given medication to help her relax during an hourlong MRI.

“I prayed and I slept through the whole MRI,” she said.

Duran said she’d learn she had an ependymoma, a slow-growing tumor at the place where her brain meets her spine.

COVID again presented challenges.

“It was overwhelming to get this life-changing news and not have anybody else there to hear what was really going on,” she said. “My husband is so good at asking questions and analyzing and making quick plans.”

Doctors did contact her husband. She’d be released from the hospital and a Zoom meeting took place with Duran and her spouse.

She returned to the hospital July 7 for a 10-hour surgery, while her parents and husband waited for updates in the parking lot.

After surgery, Duran’s tongue was swollen. A vocal cord had been damaged so she had no voice for a while. She was unable to swallow.

Due to COVID, she couldn’t have visitors.

“It was probably the most difficult time in my life I’d ever had and I didn’t have anybody there with me,” she said.

She was grateful to be able to text family and friends. She’d get videos of her kids.

“I would start to get down and God knew it and at that moment I’d get a message from somebody to pick me back up,” she said.

Early each morning, doctors looked at the incision on the back of her head and neck. Duran said she was told the incision was about 10 inches long and the tumor was almost 4 inches long.

Her treatment progressed and Duran said she had very good care at Nebraska Medicine.

She’d work with a speech specialist. Medication was injected into her vocal cord. On July 14, a drain tube was removed and she was relocated from the ICU to a regular room.

Duran said she was told radiation treatments should take care of any residual cancer cells.

She went to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha on July 17.

“I was still on a feeding tube, couldn’t really walk, couldn’t talk,” she said.

Twice daily, she met with physical, speech and occupational therapists. She’d practice skills such as folding laundry, putting clothes on a hangar and changing crib sheets.

“The therapists at Madonna were super encouraging and fantastic at their jobs,” she said.

Normally, families would be encouraged to visit, but due to COVID that couldn’t really happen.

She could choose two people to visit, however. One of those two could come from 3-6 p.m. each day. Her husband and mother took turns coming.

Her children couldn’t come in, but she could see them through a window.

“It was hard to see them, but not be able to give them hugs,” she said.

Duran could hear her children saying they wanted to come in and see her.

“Why can’t I go in even if I wear a mask?” Magnus asked.

She’d get a nice surprise on Aug. 2 when family and friends had a drive-by parade of about 30 cars. People had made signs and decorated vehicles.

The experience energized her.

Duran would see progress during her physical therapy. She’d have to relearn skills she’d taken for granted.

“It’s crazy to think of everything that goes into walking that you don’t even think of,” she’d said.

Duran went home on Aug. 5. A physical therapist and home health nurse paid regular visits for a few weeks thereafter.

By Labor Day, Duran was eating regular food. By mid-September, she could lift Cozette, who weighed 23 pounds. The Durans live on the second floor of a downtown building they renovated. She can carry her baby up the 27 steps to her home.

She’s started radiation treatments, going to Omaha every weekday through mid-November, and will see an oncologist a couple times a year to make sure nothing is growing back.

Duran said she’s learned that the cancer she had is a rare type.

Looking back, she recalls the difficulties of going through her situation and not having someone to hug due to the COVID crisis.

“To not have that physical contact was just weird,” she said.

She worried about what her children were thinking and if her baby would remember her.

“It took a couple weeks for her (Cozette), because I couldn’t lift her. I wasn’t eating. I sounded different. My voice was still raspy when I came home,” she said.

Duran’s voice is no longer raspy and she doesn’t have headaches. She can go for walks with her children. She’s gone shopping and recently gave her daughter, London, a piggyback ride.

She’s seen good come out of her situation.

“I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years,” she said. “It got me closer to my friends and my faith grew stronger.”

She knows the importance of staying positive. She encourages people to send cards to hospital patients.

“Something to brighten their day that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” she said.

Katie’s mom appreciates her daughter’s strength.

“Throughout this ordeal, Katie has been remarkably brave, positive and determined,” Sharon Francis said. “Not once have I heard her ask, ‘Why me?’ She is just motivated to keep moving forward, and has depended on her faith, family and friends to help her along this journey.”

