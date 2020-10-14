Mayor’s DWI arrest revealed on dashcam video

National/World

PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) — One of the first questions a deputy asked Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston when he pulled her over on Northwest 9 Highway near Northwest Eastside Drive, is if she had been drinking.

“Have you consumed any alcohol tonight? The Platte County Deputy asked.

Mayor Johnston replied with, “it was at like five.”

After the deputy examined Mayor Johnston’s eyes while she was in her car, he wanted to take her through more field sobriety tests. Not before she made a call to the Parkville Police Chief.

“I’m fine. I just don’t know what to do,” Mayor Johnston said.

The call was short.

“I’m just going to have you go through some tests, okay?” the Platte County Deputy asked the mayor.

After taking her first step, Mayor Johnston begins to wobble.

“Oh my god,” Mayor Johnston could be heard saying in the video.

Mayor Johnston also had trouble staying balanced on one leg.

“I’m not sure… are you supposed to be able to do this?” Mayor Johnston questioned.

After three failed attempts, the breathalyzer test showed she had a BAC of .110. The legal limit is .08.

“Based off of your field sobriety test and being above the legal limit, I’m going to have to put you under arrest for driving while intoxicated, okay?” the deputy said to the mayor.

Mayor Johnston followed orders. Once the deputy put her in the car, she asked to call the police chief again. The deputy explained she could make a call when they got to the station.

“Where’s the station?” the mayor asked.

“Platte City,” the deputy responded.

“Woah. Wait a minute. I’m not going to go to Platte City,” the mayor said.

“Why not?” the deputy asked.

“Let me have my phone,” the mayor said.

“I can’t let you have your phone. Like I said, you are under arrest right now for driving while intoxicated,” the deputy responded.

The rest of the ride was silent.

Johnston was charged with drunk driving.

KCTV5 News reached out to the mayor’s office and the police chief, but ur emails and phone calls were not returned.

