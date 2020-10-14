Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 8:26 am

Longest animated light tunnel in Midwest to bring holiday cheer to Kansas City this year

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — As the holidays quickly approach, Swope Park is preparing for their drive-thru light show.

Winter Magic, the longest animated light tunnel in the Midwest, stretches about one mile on Oakwood Drive in Camp Lake of the Woods. The one-mile display is completely adorned with lights.

The cost is $20 per carload and a percentage of proceeds will benefit KC Parks Summer Camp Scholarship Fund.

There will be nine themed areas in Winter Magic, sections dedicated to the 12 Days of Christmas, a toy workshop, and a stained-glass nativity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content