Longest animated light tunnel in Midwest to bring holiday cheer to Kansas City this year

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — As the holidays quickly approach, Swope Park is preparing for their drive-thru light show.

Winter Magic, the longest animated light tunnel in the Midwest, stretches about one mile on Oakwood Drive in Camp Lake of the Woods. The one-mile display is completely adorned with lights.

The cost is $20 per carload and a percentage of proceeds will benefit KC Parks Summer Camp Scholarship Fund.

There will be nine themed areas in Winter Magic, sections dedicated to the 12 Days of Christmas, a toy workshop, and a stained-glass nativity.

