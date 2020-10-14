‘Duck Derby’ raises $25K for nonprofits

National/World

Gwinnett, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, made up of nearly 50 community leaders, raised nearly $25,000 through its sixth annual signature fundraising event known as the Gwinnett Duck Derby.

Close to 6,000 ducks were sold and a computer-generated random drawing was held for 12 prize winners, including RE/MAX Center which won the grand prize of $2,500. A socially distanced celebration to announce the winners was held at Slow Pour Brewing Company and was featured on Facebook Live.

To date, the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf’s Gwinnett Duck Derby has raised $85,000 for such organizations as the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, Annandale Village, the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Rainbow Village, the Gwinnett County Library Foundation, Gwinnett Tech, Because One Matters, Nothing But the Truth Food Ministry, and our partner in education, Corley Elementary, a title I school in Gwinnett County. The club has also funded district and international projects including Alliance for Smiles and Rotary Has Heart.

Sponsors for the event included the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Hayes Automotive, which were Diamond sponsors; Andersen Tate Carr, GFS Advisory, Jackson EMC, Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Periera, PC, and The Whitlock Group, which were Gold Duck sponsors; Robert Jackson Wilson, PC, RE/MAX Center, and Renasant Bank, which were Silver Duck sponsors; and Corridor Development, Little Caesars, Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan, and Columbia Engineering, which were Bronze Duck sponsors.

