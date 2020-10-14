96 Michigan public school students, staff in isolation or quarantine

National/World

Midland, MI (WNEM) — Several students and staff members from Midland Public Schools are in COVID-19 related isolation or quarantine.

According to the school district, 96 MPS staff members and students are isolating or quarantining.

Of those individuals, 66 were a close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case inside MPS.

Six students and staff members of MPS have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-four people were in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of MPS.

Families can follow daily COVID-19 reports by the school district on the Midland Public Schools website.

