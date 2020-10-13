Artists bring new life to vacant Plaza building

National/World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — Artists are still spray painting their murals. Monday is the second day in a row they’ve worked into the night. Muralists KCTV5 News talked to say they hope people are more accepting of this display highlighting environmentalism and social injustices.

Artists are lifting up messages at the forefront of conversation in our daily lives and on the debate stage.

“I think right now there are two things, two issues, that concern me a lot. One is global warming and the other is social injustice,” muralist Octavio Logo said.

Logo says his mural merges those ideas together.

“Especially being so close to election time and with those messages that are important for people to get out there and to vote about. I think it’s just a great idea,” KC resident Courtney Burke said.

“I think we can come together, and it can make a positive statement to help everybody,” KC resident Cindy Filbin said.

Vince Sanders agrees. His business is funding the five murals, designed to work together.

“The message we’re trying to do here is one of unity and change and what could be, what should be,” Vince Sanders, American Shaman Founder, said.

People who live nearby welcome the change.

“We’re all a part of the community and this building was an eye sore as a result as the travesty that happened that night. I’m glad that somebody is taking it upon themselves to do this,” KC resident Mark Ogren said.

Logo’s hope is people take time to look up at his message.

“We are proud of the past, but who is working for the future,” Logo said. “I want people just to stop and spend some time enjoying but also thinking. Thinking about what is going on and to take some kind of action and responsibility.”

The same kind of action we’ve been seeing at rallies since May.

They are hoping to have this project finished by the end of the week. So, if you have any plans on the Plaza this weekend, you’ll be able to soak up this art as you walk by.

