Police: Man fatally shot by coworker over a dispute about money

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night in southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened at a home in the 1600 block Oak Knoll Circle.

Detectives said officers responded to a person shot call just before 10:30 p.m. and located a 23-year-old man in the front yard of a home suffering from lacerations.

Moments later, officers entered the home and discovered a 33-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives said both men work together, and they got into an argument over money.

The argument escalated and the 23-year-old allegedly fatally shot the 33-year old. The shooter reportedly fired at least two shots, one fatally striking the victim, police said.

After the shooting, police said the 23-year-old left the scene with the gun, however, he returned to the scene unarmed before officer’s arrived. Police said they are working to locate the gun involved in the shooting.

The shooter was being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he received during the fight, according to a homicide detective.

The detective said charges against the alleged shooter will depend on what he says during his interview with officers.

