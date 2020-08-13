City is asking residents to do their part in lead pipe replacement

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Flint, MI (WNEM) — Pipe replacement is starting back up in the city of Flint as leaders promise to finish the extensive project by the end of the year.

The lead pipe replacement project has been ongoing in Flint for more than four years now. Work was halted earlier this year due to COVID-19.

The $97 million lead service line replacement process is now more than 90 percent complete.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley is turning to Flint residents to do their part to help “get the lead out” by consenting to having their pipes replaced.

The deadline to sign up to have your pipes replaced is Sept. 18. It is free and available to any and all Flint households, even if they previously declined.

The extended deadline is part of an agreement between the city of Flint and the NRDC to make sure no service line goes unchecked.

“We wanna make sure that we complete this project. And I repeat, this project should have been completed in 2019. But we are winding it down now to make sure that we have safe, affordable water in every residential home inside the city of Flint,” Neeley said.

He said the process is simple and safe. Crew members will be following COVID-19 guidelines.

To make sure every home is checked, crews will be reaching out to residents at least three times.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.