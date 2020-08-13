15-year-old faces 60 charges after string of larcenies, shooting

National/World

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — A teenager faces 60 charges after a string of larcenies and a shooting in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 22, deputies began investigating a string of larcenies involving dirt bikes, ATVs, car break-ins and building break-ins in eastern Rowan County.

Detectives were able to identify a 15-year-old as the suspect. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name or photo.

The teenager allegedly broke into the same building twice and was caught in the act of stealing the same dirt bike after it was recovered following the first theft.

The teenager is accused of shooting at the victim and running away.

On Aug. 6, deputies stopped the suspect, who was allegedly using a stolen moped. The sheriff’s office says he had stolen items from vehicles as well as a stolen firearm.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, 10 counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, nine counts of larceny after breaking and entering, 11 counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of a firearm, trespassing, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, two counts of felony larceny, three counts of possession of stolen goods, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and 14 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle for stealing dirt bikes, four-wheelers and a golf cart.

