Two people face charges for holding party at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Two people have been charged with violating public health orders after throwing a large party on Fern Avenue on Aug. 1.

Metro Police said warrants charging Christopher Eubank, 40, and Jeffrey Mathews, 36, have been sworn out.

They are charged with three separate counts, all Class-A misdemeanors, charging them with violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people (hundreds of people attended the party), not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings.

Matthews turned himself in to police just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was booked into jail before being released early Wednesday morning.

Eubank is reportedly to be out of state since Tuesday night and has been told to surrender on the outstanding warrants upon his return to Nashville.

Police officers responded to the party late on the night of Aug. 1 and ultimately directed that it cease. Detectives began their work on the case Aug. 3 and have been in close contact with the Metro Legal Department and the District Attorney’s Office as the investigation proceeded.

