Las Vegas company recalls 200K pounds of meat and poultry

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — A Las Vegas company is recalling approximately 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

According to a news release, the products, sold by Mr. Wok Foods, may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts or oysters, which are known as allergens. The products may also contain MSG, sesame products or sulfites, which are not declared on the product label, the USDA said.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019 through Aug. 6, 2020. The products were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.