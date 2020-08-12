Deputies rescue person attempting to jump from the 2nd story at the courthouse

National/World

GWINNETT CO, GA (WGCL) — Quick actions by Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies may have saved a person’s life.

According to a post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office, on Monday, a person left a court hearing visibly upset.

The deputies watched the court patron as he/she exited the courtroom because the patron was clearly distraught.

Moments later, the courthouse visitor attempted to jump from the second story onto the concrete floor below.

The Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said “Our deputies sprang into action and successfully prevented the jumper from going over the railing. The visitor was unharmed and sent for medical treatment.

We’re proud of our deputies for their quick intervention. They work hard every day to serve our community and their actions reflect their caring and compassion for people. We’re thankful they intervened and spared a family tremendous heartache”, according t a statement from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office.”

