CSCU president announces retirement

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will retire at the beginning of the new year.

Mark Ojakian announced on Wednesday his intention to retire effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Ojakian served as the chief executive for the CSCU over the past five years, and was responsible for 17 schools and thousands of employees and students.

“After more than 40 years in state government, it’s time for me to move on,” Ojakian said. “I am proud of the accomplishments our team made over the past five years, with a relentless focus on making sure the students we serve have the tools necessary to succeed. It has been a tremendous honor to lead this organization, and while it is hard to say goodbye, I am confident that the team we have in place will continue to move important ongoing initiatives forward. The merger of the community colleges in particular is well on its way to completion, and will ultimately improve student success and equity measures while putting the community college on firm fiscal footing.”

The Board of Regents for Higher Education, which oversees CSCU, recognized Ojakian for his critical role in advancing the system’s progress on all fronts, including student experiences, contribution to the economic needs and opportunities of students and employers, and a proactive and substantive agenda of social justice.

“President Ojakian has been extraordinarily effective in leading Connecticut’s colleges and universities in the best interests of our students and our state,” said Matt Fleury, BOR chair. “He has maintained a steadfast commitment to the Board’s vision for quality, affordable, equitable higher education by focusing on student success and the sustainability of these valued institutions.”

Gov. Ned Lamont also released a statement on Ojakian’s retirement.

“He is as intelligent and knowledgeable about the workings of government as anyone,” Lamont said. “I have come to rely on his counsel and appreciate his friendship. Over the past five years, Mark brought stability to a system that was in turmoil. He recognized that public higher education represents not just opportunity for individuals to expand their knowledge and improve their lives, but a critical component of the state’s long-term workforce development strategy. He refocused the CSCU system to put the needs of students at the forefront, and our public colleges and universities are in a much better position because of his leadership.”

Fleury said that the BOR will launch a national search to determine President Ojakian’s successor, and that an interim plan will be put in place until a permanent president is installed.

The new president’s charge will be to ambitiously move forward the system’s priorities of top quality higher education and student-focused service, and accessibility and affordability through administrative efficiency.

