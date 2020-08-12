Attorney: Mobile neurosurgeon on leave after deadly crash involving medical student

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Court documents filed Tuesday afternoon are shedding some light on a wreck involving a Mobile neurosurgeon that left a woman dead.

In addition to investigators saying alcohol was involved in the deadly crash, records show Dr. Jonathan Nakhla may have been speeding.

According to the court documents, Nakhla was “driving at an extremely high rate of speed” and had to swerve to avoid another car before crashing on the I-65 Service Road earlier this month. The passenger in the car, 24-year-old Samantha Thomas was killed.

“It’s very early on in the investigation to say that fault is either here nor there, but certainly the evidence in this case appears to be another vehicle was in the roadway that caused my client’s vehicle to have to take an evasive action,” said Attorney Dennis Knizley.

Investigators say Nakhla’s blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Knizley is representing Dr. Nakhla and says he has not been made aware of that.

“Alcohol is not a factor right now because there’s not an allegation in the complaint that alcohol contributed to this accident so that’s not something we’re focused on at the moment,” he said.

Thomas was a student at the USA’s College of Medicine.

According to Nakhla’s attorney, Thomas was a family friend and his client is a married father of two.

Dr. Nakhla is a neurosurgeon at Mobile Infirmary.

The hospital released a statement saying: “We are truly saddened by this terrible accident and the tragic loss of this young lady’s life. We trust our authorities to thoroughly investigate this event and take all appropriate actions they deem necessary. Our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss.”

Knizley said Dr. Nakhla is on leave.

“He did have a concussion and he has been out on some administrative leave for 14 days until that has passed,” he said.

Nakhla’s bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Depending how that plays out, he could be out of jail sometime after that.

Thomas’ family says they are working to set up a scholarship in her name. The details can be found here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.