A man has been shot at a Shreveport hospital, and police say they’re looking for a suspect

Police say they’re trying to find someone who shot a man in the leg early Wednesday at a hospital in the Louisiana city of Shreveport — a search that temporarily closed the facility to new arrivals.

A gunman shot a man at Ochsner LSU Health — St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. CT, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite told reporters.

Police believe the shooter was Taniel Cole, 41, and were trying to find him Wednesday morning, Willhite said.

The wounded man “is going to be OK,” and was taken to a different hospital for treatment, according to Willhite.

Officers were searching “every nook and cranny” of St. Mary hospital for Cole, but they weren’t sure whether he was still there, Willhite said.

“There is the chance that he could have gotten out of the building before we arrived, or since we’ve been here,” Willhite said Wednesday morning.

The hospital was not being evacuated, but people inside were “sheltered in place,” and new arrivals were being directed elsewhere, Willhite said Wednesday morning.

Details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available. The gunshot victim “may be known by the suspect,” the sergeant said.

Cole allegedly made threats to kill any officer who tried to stop him, Willhite said. She did not say how police learned of the alleged threat.

At least one school near the hospital, St. John Berchmans Catholic School, said Wednesday it was canceling classes because of the shooting.

