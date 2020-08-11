Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 9:38 am

UConn bars some out-of-state students from living on-campus this fall

Click here for updates on this story

    Storrs, CT (Hartford Business Journal) — The University of Connecticut will not allow out-of-state students enrolled in all remote classes to live on campus for the fall semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to students and faculty, UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said he made the decision in an effort to further “de-densify” the campus to allow for social distancing, and that out-of-state students enrolled in courses with in-person content are allowed to live on campus. Also exempt are international students, who may also live on-campus.

“This was a very difficult and unwelcome decision to have to make,” Katsouleas wrote. “In making a choice between the options available to us, we were guided by what would produce the greatest public health benefit and the least academic disruption.”

The announcement comes less than a week after UConn canceled its 2020 football season, with Director of Athletics David Benedict calling the safety challenges posed by COVID-19 to be “an unacceptable level of risk.”

Reducing the number of students allowed to live on-campus will cause further revenue shortfalls for UConn, which already posted significant losses from housing refunds and lost revenues as a result of students being sent home early and coursework being moved online during the spring semester.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply