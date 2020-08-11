To the rescue! Animal Services help out ducklings stuck in a storm drain

National/World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Four baby ducks have been reunited with their mother after falling down a storm drain on Monday.

On Aug. 10, the Asheville Police Department (APD) posted on Facebook that the department’s Animal Services Unit and Asheville City Government Stormwater Division were responding to reports of the stuck ducklings. They told News 13 the incident occurred around the intersection of Patton Avenue and Florida Avenue.

They wrote in the social media post that “a kind-hearted person getting coffee nearby saw the mama duck pacing the storm drain while the sounds of baby chirps echoed from below.”

APD Animal Services Unit Becky Doty said incidents like this aren’t just matters of public safety.

“If there’s three lanes of traffic going they have nowhere to go, then people start screeching on their breaks, then someone hits them from behind,” Doty said. “So it all comes down to public safety. But from my angle it’s really the kind thing to do to get safe and away from the traffic.”

APD updated the Facebook post, writing “Four baby ducks have been reunited with mom and released in a safe area away from the road and close to water!”

In an email to News 13, officers with the Animal Services Unit said “a call for service like this one shows how much the community truly cares.”

