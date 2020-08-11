Man arrested after leading police on 60-mile pursuit

National/World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Goodlettsville man faces multiple charges after leading police on chase through several Middle Tennessee counties on Friday afternoon.

Metro Police said Richard Braden, 31, was seen by an officer traveling erratically and swerving on Gallatin Pike at 4 p.m. The car pulled into the Madison Square shopping center. A check of the tag showed Braden was wanted in Sumner County for evading arrest and theft.

Metro Officer Anthony Cavis approached Braden’s car and told him he had outstanding warrants and told him to surrender. Instead, Braden lit a glass pipe that appeared to contain cocaine rocks and told the officer, “If I smoke all of this you can’t charge me with it.”

Braden then put his car into gear and repeatedly rammed Cavis’ police car, enabling him to get away.

A Metro Police helicopter spotted Braden’s car on I-65 South traveling toward Alabama. Along the way officer and deputies from outside jurisdictions tried to deploy spike strips, but each time Braden was able to avoid them.

When Braden reached Maury County, state troopers successfully spiked his tires. Braden continued to drive, but his speeds slowed considerably. State troopers spiked his cars again in Marshall County. Braden’s car finally came to a stop about five miles later near Cornersville.

Braden was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with aggravated assaults on officers by almost hitting them with the car, felony evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and evidence tampering. Bond was set at $119,500.

