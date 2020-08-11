Des Moines Buccaneers lose arena roof in destructive storm

National/World

URBANDALE, IA (KCCI) — The roof of the Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale sits in the building’s parking log Monday following a destructive storm.

Nate Toyt, president of the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey club, said he was on the phone with his wife talking about the storm when the heavy winds and rain started to roll into Urbandale.

“(It) moved in pretty quick, and the next thing you know, pieces of the roof were flying off and some outside debris and garbage cans were flying around,” Toyt said. “We all took off inside the building.”

Toyt said everyone was able to get inside the building to a safe area before the storm tore the roof off the building.

“Everybody was safe and that is the number one priority,” he said.

According to Toyt, cleanup efforts began almost immediately after the storm passed and it was determined no one was hurt.

“It’s a matter now of … what’s the first step to take in the cleanup process? Toyt said. “And we’ve got those processes going on.”

