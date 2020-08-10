Sykesville community celebrates World War II veteran turning 100 With drive-by parade

National/World

SYKESVILLE, MD (WJZ) — A retired Marine officer and a veteran of World War II will be turning 100 years old on Monday.

Family, friends and the community held a drive-by parade to celebrate in Sykesville.

Music played, motorcycles revved their engines, and others marched in honor of Col. Lou Schott.

He fought in the battles of New Britain, Peleliu and Okinawa. He is also a Purple Heart recipient.

He retired from the Marine Corps in 1967. Happy birthday!

