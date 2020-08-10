‘I love cars’: Meet the 77-year-old man who’s been to every Street Rod Nationals event

National/World

LOUISVILLE, KY (WLKY) — Thousands of vintage cars are on display at the Kentucky Expo Center for Street Rod Nationals.

Even though attendance is expected to be down, people have traveled from all parts of the country for the event. WLKY met a man who hasn’t missed a show in it’s 51-year history.

A seven hour road trip to Louisville’s Street Rod Nationals is something 77-year-old Don Mathews looks forward to every year.

“Because I love cars,” Mathews said. “We buy and sell, have a good time and meet friends that we’ve had over the years.”

Even in a crowd of vintage, colorful and spotless cars, Mathews’ 1933 Ford Cabriolet convertible always catches people’s eye.

“When I bought the car we paid $3,500 for it and now it’s worth nearly $100,000,” said Mathews.

But it’s not just the car that people are interested in. It’s the package deal.

“I’ve had this car for 50 years and this is the 51st year for the nationals,” Mathews said.

Mathews and his car have been to every single Street Rod Nationals, including all 26 of them hosted in Louisville.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, he wasn’t missing it.

“My wife was a little hesitant with this many people, but they’re going to have good distancing here. I think they’re going to handle it very well,” Mathews said. “I feel safe.”

During unprecedented times, event organizers made changes to keep people safe.

Mathews has seen many changes in his life and he’s put the ole’ Ford through some as well. “We restored it like three times,” Mathews said.

One thing that won’t change if Mathews has anything to do with it, is his record of perfect attendance at Street Rod Nationals.

“As long as they have them and as long as my health will permit,” Mathews said.

