8 arrests made at downtown Phoenix protest honoring life of Michael Brown Jr.

Phoenix, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — Protesters gathered in downtown Phoenix Sunday in honor of Michael Brown Jr., the 18-year-old Black man who died after being shot by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri on August 9, 2014.

Phoenix police confirmed that an “unlawful assembly” was declared at 7:13 p.m. during the demonstration because of criminal activity. Eight people were arrested.

According to court paperwork, about 50 people participated in the “unlawful assembly” and trespassed on the south side of the Phoenix Police Headquarters. Multiple people were involved and participated by assaulting about ten officers who were there trying to maintain the peace.

35-year-old Bruce Franks was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrested, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal trespassing and more.

27-year-old William Reed was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, misconduct with body armor, rioting and other charges.

29-year-old Khiry Wilson was arrested and charged with rioting, resisting arrest, refusing to disperse and criminal trespassing.

Franks, Reed and Wilson all jumped over the pedestrian francing to trespass on police property where they assaulted officers and rioted.

22-year-old Jonah Ivy was charged with criminal trespassing, rioting, resisting arrest and hindering prosecution when he was trying to pull Franks away from the officers.

Richard Villa was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on officers, rioting, unlawful assembly trespassing and obstructing a thoroughfare. 21-year-old Niyen King was arrested and charged with rioting, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly and trespassing. Like Reed and Franks, King jumped over the pedestrian fence to get to the south side of the Phoenix Police headquarters and pushed officers trying to interfere with Franks’ arrest.

27-year-old Nikkolas Quinones was charged with aggravated assault against an officer, control of an officer’s tool, rioting and unlawful assembly.

According to court records, Quinones rushed towards the line and “aggressively and intentionally” grabbed an officer’s riot shield and committed aggravated assault. The officers used pepper spray to stop him.

26-year-old Elizabeth Urias was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, rioting and unlawful assembly.

Crews of Arizona’s Family witnessed the protesters gathered in front of the Phoenix Police Headquarters on 7th Avenue and Washington Street. The rally started downtown at 6 p.m.

A large amount of protesters could be seen wearing masks, following COVID-19 safety protocols. A number of them could be heard chanting “I know that we will win,” “we ready,” and “mic check.”

At one point during the demonstration, the police could be heard telling the protesters to “leaving the property immediately.” They warned the crowd that if they didn’t disperse, they would be “subject to make arrest.” Authorities even ordered media to leave.

Ultimately, a barricade was created to push the crowd away. Some protesters could be heard yelling “stop touching me” to officers as they tried to get them to leave. Big explosive sounds also went off in the midst of the commotion.

Eventually, the crowd did scatter from the entrance of the building and continued down the street with their rally.

An investigation process regarding the criminal activity during the rally is underway, police said. Police say that they are working on uploading video from police cameras that are on property.

