Victim dies after being shot in Kansas City Zoo parking lot

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — The Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Kansas City Zoo on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, it happened just before 5 p.m. in the zoo’s parking lot.

The victim in this shooting has now died.

No other information is available at this time.

This is the city’s 120th homicide so far this year.

