Driver refuses to wear mask, so restaurant drops delivery service he works for

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Another feud over COVID-19 mandates has gone viral. This time the argument happened in Asheville.

Management at Bonfire Barbecue on Patton Avenue said the food delivery driver refused to wear a mask when picking up a to-go order Thursday.

Bonfire manager Geo Rocabado said the business is following the state mandate for the safety of the restaurant’s employees and customers.

“Unfortunately, the people that don’t agree with it feel like they can speak to our employees anyway they want,” Rocabado said. “We’ve all been through hell, and that doesn’t negate our employees. They deserve respect.”

Bonfire management said it is temporarily suspending use of the food delivery service that man works for.

