2 chimpanzees escape from animal sanctuary, sheriff’s office says

    Jefferson County, MO (KMOV) — Two chimpanzees escaped from an animal sanctuary near Festus, Mo. Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A male and female chimp escaped from the sanctuary in the 12300 block of Highway CC around 12:45 p.m. Deputies say the male was surrounded and tranquilized nearby around 2:30 p.m.

The female was captured and tranquilized around 3:45 p.m.

Police say this is the second time a chimp has escaped from the animal sanctuary this summer.

