4 children identified among Air India Express plane crash casualties

Four children have been identified among the 16 passengers who died when an Air India Express flight crashed Friday in the southern Indian state of Kerala, an official said.

All sixteen were residents of Kerala, according to K Gopalakrishnan, a senior official for Malappuram district. A total of 18 people died, including two pilots.

Details from the flight manifest, released by Air India Express, showed that the youngest casualty was only one year old. The oldest passenger to have died was 61.

Flight IX-1344 crashed after skidding off the runway and breaking into two while landing at Kozhikode Calicut International Airport on Friday night local time.

The flight from Dubai had 190 people on board at the time, according to Air India Express.

“Around 100 ambulance services were deployed to take the injured passengers to hospitals. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts,” read a tweet from Gopalakrishnan.

Twenty-two passengers were taken to their homes after being provided with medical treatment, the official added. A total of 149 passengers are still undergoing treatment, of whom 22 are critically injured, he said.

The flight overshot the runway in rainy conditions, “went down 35-feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNN.

A formal investigation into the crash will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Puri said.

He tweeted Saturday that he had arrived in Kozhikode to “take stock of the status (and) implementation of relief measures” after the crash, and would consult with senior civil aviation officials.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the wreckage, he said.

He also offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of those killed.

On Friday, Puri tweeted that “two investigation teams of professionals” from Air India, Airports Authority of India and AAIB would “leave for Kozhikode” early on Saturday.

Images from the scene Friday showed a broken fuselage with pieces of the plane scattered across what appeared to be a field, as well as people searching through the debris.