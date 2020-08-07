Sharks Spotted At 5 Cape Cod Beaches

National/World

Boston, MA (WBZ) — At least five Cape Cod beaches were shut down Thursday due to shark sightings. At Nauset Beach, Dr. Greg Skomal managed to tag a great white shark.

All of the shark activity on the Outer Cape is not pleasing to surfers like Brian Dunne who has spent decades in the water around here.

“The sharks are very upsetting of course,” Dunne said. “It used to be a safe place to be, a relaxing place to be when you’re out on the water.”

The sharks are an attraction for boaters, but for surfers and swimmers, they are a legitimate danger.

With the seal population growing, the sharks will continue coming to the Cape.

“I think it’s definitely the primary reason that they are coming so close to shore,” said Nick Whitney from the New England Aquarium. “The seals are up hauling out on shore and seals are a great prey item for sharks.”

Sharks were reported Thursday at Nauset Beach, Head of the Meadow & Coast Guard Beach, Newcomb Hollow, Lecount Hollow and Maguire Landing.

