NFL player DeAndre Baker charged with armed robbery over alleged incident at Florida house party

National/World

NFL up-and-comer DeAndre Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an alleged incident in south Florida this spring.

Baker, 22, is a cornerback for the New York Giants.

He’s accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party in Miramar, Florida, in May, according to a statement from the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the alleged incident, witnesses said he robbed the men at gunpoint.

If convicted, Baker faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

A few days after the alleged robbery, Baker turned himself in along with Quinton Dunbar, an NFL player who’s on the Seattle Seahawks. Broward County prosecutors declined to file charges against Dunbar, citing “insufficient evidence.”

The New York Giants confirmed to CNN that Baker remains a member of the team at this time but provided no further comment.

Both Baker and Dunbar were placed on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List in July. The Commissioner’s Exempt list is a special roster status where the player is suspended with pay, but does not count against his team’s active roster limit. Only the commissioner has the authority to add a player to this list or remove him from it.

Baker’s attorney has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.