Man arrested after border patrol agents in Escondido find nearly $1 million in gas tank of SUV

    Escondido, CA (KTLA) — U.S. Border Patrol agents made an arrest and seized nearly $1 million in cash after pulling over a Volkswagen in Escondido Wednesday.

About 10:30 a.m., a K-9 alerted agents to the SUV, which had been traveling southbound on the 15 Freeway, a news release issued by the U.S. Border Patrol stated.

Agents then discovered 65 plastic-wrapped bundles of cash stuffed inside the SUV’s gas tank.

The SUV and the cash, which totaled $967,460 in U.S. currency, were seized by border patrol agents.

The driver, a 26-year-old Mexican national, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security, the news release stated.

