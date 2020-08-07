Dog alerted owner of March tornado, continues to take action when he hears tornado sirens

National/World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — In frightening and difficult times, our true best friends are there for us. One woman tells us her best friend has been there for her in an extraordinary way.

We should all be lucky enough to have a best friend. Ashley Job has one who loves a good tennis ball.

“So this is Brouse,” said Ashley, introducing her eight-year-old boxer. “I call him my chill dude in a loose mood. The day he walked in, he was ready to love and be loved. I’m definitely a dog mom. I wear it proudly.”

Ashley has Brouse’s face on dish towels and pillows. There’s paw art on the fridge of her east Nashville home.

“Am I your best friend?” asked Ashley, shaking Brouse’s paw and scratching behind his ears.

Ashley found out how deep the best friend bond truly goes on the March day of the tornadoes. She said due to anxiety and high blood pressure medication, she was in a deep sleep just before the tornado hit. She didn’t hear the sirens. Brouse jumped on the bed.

“He was pounding on my chest like he was trying to give me CPR,” said Ashley. “He was nibbling at my ears. He pulled the blanket off me. He started barking. When I did wake up, I looked around and everything was just in orange colors outside the windows. I got him out of bed. I walked into the bathroom, and maybe a minute later, I heard the tornado touch down.”

Ashley’s home wasn’t hit, but it’s devastation just blocks away.

“Seeing the amount of people it has impacted and the sheer destruction and feeling there’s nothing you can do, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

In the months since the tornado, Ashley said Brouse has been doing something incredible.

She said when he’s heard those siren tests, he’s jumped into action, alerting Ashley just like he did in March with the tornado.

“Every time I tell him, it’s just a test, he doesn’t want to listen,” Ashley smiled. “He wants to report to the bathroom.”

In a time her city is rebuilding, Ashley’s so glad she’s got a best friend.

“He’s a really incredible dog,” she said. “Even in my darkest times, he’s my solace. I’d do anything for him. It speaks to the intelligence of dogs and the gift that they are.”

