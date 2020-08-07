Classroom divided: Teachers split on whether to return to the classroom

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CA (KCRA) — On Thursday, teachers in two different California towns are preparing for the start of the school year in different ways.

In Woodland, teachers sounded off outside the school district office saying that they want to be able to choose whether they return to the classroom.

“We should be respected and trusted enough as professional educators,” said Jen Drewek Shilen. “If we can do our jobs from home, we can create a more stable schooling environment for our students because we’ll be safer.”

Shilen is the president of the teachers’ union Woodland Education Association. She organized the socially distanced protest along Sixth Street after teachers received an email from the district that they are expected to return to campus and teach from their classrooms for distance learning.

Some teachers have health concerns.

“My mom is 85 years old and has a health condition and I go and take care of her regularly,” said second-grade teacher Tracy Yust. “So for me, being around other people who, I don’t know what precautions they are taking, is just putting me at a risk I’m not willing to take.”

Other teachers have day care concerns.

“Who’s going to look after our own kids while we’re sitting in the school building?” said elementary school teacher Braden Paule.

Meanwhile, some students agree that teachers should have the ability to choose.

“Whatever that environment that works best for them is what I think would be best for us as well,” said high school senior Lexi Johnson.

Mother Vanessa Guerrero agreed.

“I don’t want the teachers getting sick. If they get sick, then there’s nobody to teach my child,” she said.

Some teachers want to return to their classrooms for the connectivity and resources. The teachers’ union president said they appreciate the district’s safety protocols, supplies and training, but they also want the choice. Shilen said she is particularly concerned for educators, like PE teachers, who have to share offices.

“Our special education support providers, our speech language pathologists, school psychologists, in many of our sites those folks are sharing space and we wouldn’t be able to have people space out,” Shilen said.

While KCRA 3 did not hear back from Woodland School District, there is a school board meeting on Thursday evening where teachers are hopeful they will be given the choice whether to come back to campus.

Meanwhile, at the private Jesuit High School in Carmichael on Thursday, teachers were returning to campus to take tours of the new safety and health protocols in place for when they return to lead distance learning in two weeks.

“Our program has the structure of an actual school day: There’s a bell schedule, a dress code, attendance being taken every period of every day,” said Principal Michael Wood.

Classrooms are now outfitted with interactive livestream cameras to help students feel like they are actually in school instead of at home. Teachers in the classroom plus technology are how Jesuit hopes to have a successful start to distance learning.

“It’s important that the students feel like they have a simulated classroom in school experience,” said Wood.

Other safety protocols in place include at-home symptom screenings, temperature checks, masks, hand sanitizer, distanced desks, plexiglass shields and one-way traffic signs throughout the campus.

“We have a 52-acre campus, so it helps with the expanse of our campus is teachers even in the distance learning environment at Jesuit High School, they can stay away from other people all day long,” Wood said.

Jesuit said they will continue to follow the guidance from public health professionals. While they feel equipped for students to return, they are waiting for health professionals to give the green light. In the meantime, they said they are prioritizing teacher safety.

“Students can’t learn and teachers can’t be at their best if they don’t feel safe. So we’ll do everything we can to make safety and comfort a priority because only then can real learning take place,” Wood said.

While the majority of Jesuit faculty will return to campus, Wood said the school is also working one-on-one with teachers that need to work from home.

“Our job and our mission and our ability to care for folks means we’re going to work with them individually, and each person’s situation is different,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.