Resident describes vicious dog attack to city commissioners

ALBANY, Ga. (Albany Herald) — The wife of a man mauled by two dogs in August 2019 recounted that morning on Tuesday as a court hearing to decide the rottweilers’ fate has been set for next week.

Nadine Harris, who spoke by telephone during an Albany City Commission virtual work session, said the attack has had a lasting impact on her husband, Joseph Harris, who still suffers from his injuries.

A second speaker described his neighborhood where he and other residents carry firearms when they venture outside to protect themselves from vicious dogs.

The city has requested a ruling from Dougherty County Superior Court on the disposition of the rottweilers and is asking that they be euthanized, City Attorney Nathan Davis said during a telephone interview on Tuesday afternoon.

“We were able to communicate with the Superior Court judge and get a hearing,” he said. “We’re filing a petition, and the owners of the dogs will be served with copies.”

Nadine Harris said that on Aug. 25, 2019, Joseph Harris was mowing the lawn outside their Augusta Drive residence when she heard what sounded like a small dog barking and then what sounded like two large dogs fighting.

“When I went outside, I saw my husband on his back,” she said. “They (rottweilers) were biting his legs. They were going for his throat. I screamed trying to get the dogs off him.

“The attack was so vicious and so horrible I can’t help wondering what would have happened if my special needs child had been outside that day.”

The dogs came to commissioners’ attention after their owner addressed them on two occasions in recent months as she has tried to have the dogs, which have been declared dangerous, returned to her home.

