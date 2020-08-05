Police: 5-year-old boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

National/World

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) — A 5-year-old Mid-Michigan child is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Saginaw Police were called to the Birch Park apartment complex at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

Officers arrived after a call to 911 that a 5-year-old boy had been shot. Officers rushed the boy to the hospital where he died. Initial investigation has lead Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police Investigators to believe this is a tragic accident.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding how the 5-year-old got the unsecured weapon are being investigated.

Further details are unavailable.

The department said their thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family and the community.

