Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 6:11 am

Police: 5-year-old boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Click here for updates on this story

    SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) — A 5-year-old Mid-Michigan child is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Saginaw Police were called to the Birch Park apartment complex at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

Officers arrived after a call to 911 that a 5-year-old boy had been shot. Officers rushed the boy to the hospital where he died. Initial investigation has lead Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police Investigators to believe this is a tragic accident.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding how the 5-year-old got the unsecured weapon are being investigated.

Further details are unavailable.

The department said their thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family and the community.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply